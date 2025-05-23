Each Memorial Day, Americans honor the service members who gave their lives for their country. From the nation's founding to its modern military operations overseas, hundreds of thousands of U.S. troops have died in war.

Behind every number is a life cut short, a family changed forever and an anecdote in the complex story of American military history.

The Revolutionary War created the United States, while the Civil War nearly tore it apart. The 20th century brought global conflicts that redefined the country's role in the world and the 21st introduced new kinds of warfare in Afghanistan, Iraq and beyond. Through each of these chapters, the toll of war has remained heartbreakingly high.

Here is a breakdown of major U.S. military conflicts, the role the country played and the number of Americans who died serving in uniform. The U.S. death toll numbers are from the Congressional Research Service.

American Revolutionary War (1775-1783) — 4,435 deaths

The Battle of Bunker Hill in Charlestown, Massachusetts, in June 1775. (National Archives)

Fought from 1775 to 1783, the American Revolutionary War was the United States' founding conflict, in which the American colonies fought for independence from British rule. The war was sparked by growing resentment over British taxation and governance without colonial representation.

The Continental Army, led by then-Gen. George Washington, faced a far better-equipped British military but ultimately prevailed with the help of key allies, most notably France.

War of 1812 (1812-1815) — 2,260 deaths

National Archives National Archives

The War of 1812, which lasted until 1815, once again pitted the United States against Great Britain. The conflict was driven by maritime disputes, including the British practice of impressment, the forced conscription of American sailors into the Royal Navy, and trade restrictions tied to the ongoing Napoleonic Wars in Europe.

The U.S. military suffered early setbacks, including the burning of Washington, D.C., but it also earned notable victories, such as the defense of Fort McHenry and the Battle of New Orleans, which boosted national pride. Some 2,260 American troops died in this conflict, which helped affirm U.S. sovereignty and identity on the world stage.

Mexican-American War (1846-1848) — 13,283 deaths

Library of Congress Library of Congress

From 1846 to 1848, the Mexican-American War stemmed from the U.S. annexation of Texas and disputes over the southern border. It ended with a decisive U.S. victory and the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo, which led to the acquisition of vast territories in the West, including present-day California, Arizona and New Mexico.

U.S. forces occupied Mexico City and demonstrated military superiority, but the war was controversial at home, especially among critics who saw it as a war of aggression. More than 13,000 Americans died, many due to disease rather than combat.

American Civil War (1861-1865) — 698,000 deaths

National Archives National Archives

The Civil War, fought from 1861 to 1865, was the deadliest conflict in American history. It erupted over deeply entrenched divisions over slavery, states’ rights and the preservation of the Union. The Confederate states sought to secede from the Union, prompting a brutal internal conflict.

Union forces, under leaders such as Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses S. Grant, eventually prevailed, leading to the abolition of slavery and the reunification of the country. A 2024 study estimated 698,000 soldiers died, more than in any other American war, highlighting the immense human cost of keeping the states united.

Spanish-American War (1898) — 2,446 deaths

National Archives National Archives

This short but pivotal 1898 conflict marked the United States' emergence as a global power. Sparked by the explosion of the USS Maine in Havana harbor and fueled by calls to liberate Cuba from Spanish rule, the Spanish-American War lasted just a few months.

The U.S. quickly defeated Spanish forces in Cuba and the Philippines. Though fewer than 400 American soldiers died in combat, disease claimed thousands more, bringing the total U.S. death toll to over 2,400.

World War I (1914–1918) — 116,516 deaths

National Archives National Archives

The United States entered World War I in 1917, joining the Allied powers in their fight against Germany and the Central Powers. The war had already raged in Europe for three years by the time American forces arrived, helping to tip the balance in favor of the Allies.

American troops fought in key battles such as the Meuse-Argonne Offensive and brought fresh momentum to a stalemated conflict. More than 116,000 Americans died, many from influenza and other diseases in addition to combat.

World War II (1939–1945) — 405,399 deaths

Courtesy of The National WWII Museum Courtesy of The National WWII Museum

World War II, fought from 1941 to 1945 for the United States, was the deadliest global conflict in history. The U.S. entered the war following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and went on to fight in both the Pacific and European theaters.

American forces were instrumental in defeating Nazi Germany, Fascist Italy and Imperial Japan. From D-Day to Iwo Jima, U.S. troops played critical roles in shaping the post-war world. More than 405,000 American service members died in the war, making it the second-deadliest in U.S. history.

Korean War (1950–1953) — 36,574 deaths

Library of Congress Library of Congress

Often called “The Forgotten War,” the Korean War lasted from 1950 to 1953. It began when North Korea, backed by China and the Soviet Union, invaded South Korea. The U.S. intervened under the banner of the United Nations to push back the communist advance.

The war ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty, leaving the Korean Peninsula divided to this day. Nearly 37,000 American troops died in intense fighting across rugged terrain and harsh weather conditions.

Vietnam War (1955–1975) — 58,220 deaths

National Archives National Archives

The Vietnam War, which spanned from the early 1960s to 1975, was a deeply divisive and complex conflict rooted in Cold War tensions. The U.S. supported South Vietnam against the communist North, led by Ho Chi Minh and backed by the Soviet Union and China.

Despite significant military involvement and heavy bombing campaigns, the war ended with the fall of Saigon and the reunification of Vietnam under communist control. More than 58,000 Americans died, and the war left a lasting impact on U.S. society and foreign policy.

Persian Gulf War (1990-1991) — 383 deaths

National Archives National Archives

The Persian Gulf War in 1990–1991 was a swift U.S.-led coalition response to Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait. Known as Operation Desert Storm, the campaign involved extensive aerial bombardment followed by a brief ground offensive that pushed Iraqi forces out.

Though considered a decisive victory, 383 U.S. service members lost their lives. The war marked the beginning of a sustained American military presence in the Middle East.

Operation Enduring Freedom (2001–2014) — 2,349 deaths

U.S. Department of Defense U.S. Department of Defense

Launched in response to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Operation Enduring Freedom, informally known as the War in Afghanistan, began in 2001 and centered on removing the Taliban from power in Afghanistan and dismantling al-Qaeda. It later expanded to other regions as part of the Global War on Terrorism.

U.S. troops fought a prolonged insurgency in Afghanistan for two decades, ending combat operations in 2021. More than 2,300 American service members died, making it the longest war in U.S. history.

Some U.S. military actions are called “operations” instead of wars because they often lack formal declarations by Congress. These operations usually have limited goals and reflect modern conflicts like counterterrorism or peacekeeping, rather than large-scale traditional warfare.

Operation Iraqi Freedom (2003–2011) — 4,418 deaths

U.S. Department of Defense U.S. Department of Defense

The U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 aimed to remove Saddam Hussein and eliminate alleged weapons of mass destruction, which were never found. The war quickly toppled the Iraqi regime but descended into a long, violent insurgency and sectarian conflict.

American combat troops remained in Iraq until 2011, with more than 4,400 dying during the war. The conflict had far-reaching consequences for regional stability and U.S. foreign policy.

Operation New Dawn (2010-2011) — 74 deaths

U.S. Department of Defense U.S. Department of Defense

Operation New Dawn began in 2010 as a rebranded mission marking the shift from combat operations to training and advising Iraqi forces. It officially ended in December 2011 with the withdrawal of most U.S. troops from Iraq.

Though lower in intensity than previous phases, 74 American service members died during this transitional period, highlighting the continued dangers in post-invasion Iraq.

Operation Inherent Resolve (2014-Present) — 96 deaths

U.S. Army photo by Capt. Scott Maraldo U.S. Army photo by Capt. Scott Maraldo

Operation Inherent Resolve began in 2014 as a coalition effort to defeat the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. American forces conducted airstrikes, special operations and trained local partner forces to recapture territory held by the Islamic State.

Though combat has diminished, the operation remains ongoing in a scaled-down advisory capacity. As of 2025, 96 U.S. service members have died in the effort to dismantle the Islamic State terrorist threat.

The death tolls listed represent U.S. service members who died from each conflict, including those killed in action and those who died from wounds, illness or other causes related to their service. The numbers do not include veterans who died after they served with injuries or conditions related to combat.

The numbers do not include civilian casualties, non-combat deaths or losses from smaller military actions, peacekeeping missions or covert operations not designated as major wars.