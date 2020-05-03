Coronavirus Quarantine Brings a Surge of TV and Movie Reunions

With the entertainment industry on pause due to the coronavirus, casts from some beloved TV shows and movies are getting together (virtually) to take a look back at past work.
From “Parks and Recreation," "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," to “Chuck” and “Goonies,” many ensembles have been reuniting for special “COVID-reunions,” NBC News reports.
But why, of all times, are these actors getting back together during a global health crisis?
“I don’t have an excuse to say no because there’s nowhere else to go and nothing else to do,” joked Daniel Davis who played the endlessly-witty Niles the Butler on CBS’ hit 1990s sitcom “The Nanny.”
While an abundance of free time can help explain some of the surge of reunions, there is often a more charitable reason.
