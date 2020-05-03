Parks and Recreation

Coronavirus Quarantine Brings a Surge of TV and Movie Reunions

From “Parks and Recreation," "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," to “Chuck” and “Goonies,” many ensembles have been reuniting for special “COVID-reunions”

In this file photo, Nick Offerman as Ron Swanson, Rob Lowe as Chris Traeger, Aubrey Plaza as April Ludgate, Chris Pratt as Andy Dwyer, Rashida Jones as Ann Perkins, Adam Scott as Ben Wyatt, Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope, Jim O'Heir as Jerry Gergich, Aziz Ansari as Tom Haverford, Retta as Donna Meagle film Season 6 of "Parks and Recreation."
With the entertainment industry on pause due to the coronavirus, casts from some beloved TV shows and movies are getting together (virtually) to take a look back at past work.

From “Parks and Recreation," "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," to “Chuck” and “Goonies,” many ensembles have been reuniting for special “COVID-reunions,” NBC News reports.

But why, of all times, are these actors getting back together during a global health crisis?

“I don’t have an excuse to say no because there’s nowhere else to go and nothing else to do,” joked Daniel Davis who played the endlessly-witty Niles the Butler on CBS’ hit 1990s sitcom “The Nanny.”

While an abundance of free time can help explain some of the surge of reunions, there is often a more charitable reason.

