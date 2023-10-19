Miami dentist demands job back after Israel poster video goes viral

A Florida dentist who was fired after a viral video showed him tearing down posters of kidnapped Israelis is demanding his job back.

Dr. Ahmed ElKoussa and another man were caught on camera taking down the flyers in Brickell on Tuesday night, and the video was quickly posted all over social media.

A viral video showing two South Florida men crumpling up fliers containing images of kidnapped civilians at the hands of Hamas terrorists is causing outrage and anger. NBC6's Chris Hush reports

By Wednesday morning, ElKoussa had been fired by his employer, CG Smile.

The dental practice’s owner, Juan Carlos Izquierdo, told NBC 6 his office was facing severe backlash from ElKoussa’s actions.

"I believe it’s not right. It’s against our position on the entire situation,” Izquierdo said. "Later on, I got a call saying he wanted to explain and that after he explained, everything would be cleared, and I told him I don’t want to hear it."

The fliers are part of a nationwide project by Israeli artists that show photos of missing civilians in Israel who have been kidnapped by the Hamas terrorist group after the attack on Israel nearly two weeks ago. The fliers are also posted to trees and other utility poles throughout South Florida.

The attorney for ElKoussa told NBC6 on Wednesday that the dentist was afraid the posters would spark conflict and talked to police before taking them down.

"He wanted to ensure that there’s no conflict here in Florida. And when he saw those posters, he was just concerned that they may lead to an escalation in conflict," attorney Hassan Shibly said. "He removed them after speaking to law enforcement, saying, 'listen, there’s a lot of tension in the country right now. I don't think there should be pro-Palestinian or pro-Israeli posters hanging around, they may spark conflict. So what should I do?' They said, 'listen, you can remove them if you feel unsafe.'"

In a statement Thursday, Shibly said ElKoussa's actions were done following the fatal stabbing of a 6-year-old boy in Illinois by his landlord, which authorities have alleged was a hate crime.

"Dr. ElKoussa was simply motivated by fear of copycat acts given that Investigators said the landlord had been radicalized by emotionally-triggering images from the terrorist attack on Israel. That was the sole intention in removing them, and claims otherwise have no basis," the statement read.

Shibly said ElKoussa didn't mean to offend anyone and that he stands for peace and unity. He said the website that posted the video incorrectly assumed ElKoussa's intentions.

"The very act of removing fliers left on the side of the road is in of itself neither illegal nor immoral," Shibly said. "The motivation behind removing these particular fliers is where the question may be posed, and therein precisely lies the problem: the website that posted the video rushed irresponsibly, and without the slightest authority, to attribute intentions to him that he neither claims nor holds."

Shibly said he's demanding an apology and for ElKoussa to be reinstated.

"For his employer to rush to unquestioning judgement based merely on a random website’s uninformed and wildly speculative word on what is in Dr. ElKoussa’s heart over his is both outrageous and demeaning. It is indicative of the atmosphere of hysteria we are in," the statement read. "We demand an apology and reinstatement as the only path to restore his livelihood and clear his good name."