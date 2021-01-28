New Jersey

Construction Worker Killed in NJ When Excavator Goes Into Waterway

The excavator ended up in the Arthur Kill — the waterway which separates New Jersey and Staten Island — and the man was trapped there for about an hour before he was freed by emergency responders

Crime scene tape
Getty images

A construction worker was killed Thursday when the excavator he was operating fell into a waterway, leaving him trapped him inside the equipment, authorities said.

The man was part of a crew working at a site in Linden when the accident occurred shortly after 8 a.m. The excavator ended up in the Arthur Kill — a waterway which separates New Jersey and Staten Island, New York — and the man was trapped there for about an hour before he was freed by emergency responders.

The man’s name was not immediately released. No other injuries were reported in the accident.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Executive branch 2 hours ago

Biden Faces Scrutiny Over Reliance on Executive Orders

coronavirus pandemic 5 hours ago

Virus Updates: ‘COVID Tongue' May Be Symptom; NJ Hospital Vaccinated Donors, Execs' Relatives

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is leading the investigation.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Holidays Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us