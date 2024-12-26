New York

Connecticut man accused of killing and dismembering dog in New York

He turned himself in and is facing felony charges for aggravated cruelty to animals.

By NBC Connecticut

NBC Connecticut

A Connecticut man has been arrested after allegedly killing and dismembering a dog in New York, according to police.

New Rochelle police said 39-year-old Benjamin Tyler, of New Milford, Connecticut, was taken into custody on Monday after a disturbing animal cruelty investigation.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Authorities said a New York resident reported that Tyler, who was staying with them, took and killed their dog. The person told police that Tyler also dismembered their dog and disposed of the remains in various garbage locations around New Rochelle.

Detectives and local ASPCA officers launched an investigation and obtained an arrest warrant for Tyler. He turned himself in and is facing felony charges for aggravated cruelty to animals.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Police are reminding anyone who suspects animal abuse or neglect to contact local authorities or animal welfare organizations.

This article tagged under:

New York
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us