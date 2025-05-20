Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver says assault charges filed against her after a skirmish with federal officers who arrested the Newark mayor are no more than "political intimidation," and she anticipates her day in court, she told NBC News on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

Interim U.S. Attorney Alina Habba alleges McIver attacked officers who were trying to detain Mayor Ras Baraka outside an immigration detention center earlier this month. She includes body camera photos she claims support that contention in a newly released criminal complaint.

McIver says she found out about the charges on social media after Habba posted them on X Monday night.

In a statement after the charges were announced, McIver accused ICE of creating "an unnecessary and unsafe confrontation" as she was "fulfilling our lawful oversight responsibilities" during a visit to Delaney Hall.

According to a criminal complaint, McIver was warned repeatedly to leave the area and told Baraka would be arrested. When his hands were ordered behind his back, McIver and others allegedly encircled him, preventing federal officers from taking him into custody. She also allegedly grabbed a Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) officer to hold him back, and hit officers with her forearms. The complaint claims she pushed an ICE agent.

Prosecutors released multiple body camera images they allege show McIver trying to "forcibly assault, resist, oppose, impede, intimidate, and interfere with the agents attempting to take the mayor into custody."

At the same time she announced the charges against McIver, Habba said her office would dismiss a misdemeanor case brought against Baraka. Baraka was arrested after he attempted to join three members of New Jersey’s congressional delegation who were inspecting the facility in their oversight capacity.

The Newark mayor said he was glad charges would be dismissed, adding that he plans on speaking with Habba "about issues on which we can cooperate."

He also said in his statement that he would continue to advocate "for the humane treatment of detainees" at Delaney Hall, before noting he fully supported McIver.

"Congresswoman McIver is a daughter of Newark, past Newark Council President, a former student of mine, and a dear friend. I want to be clear: I stand with LaMonica, and I fully expect her to be vindicated," the mayor said.