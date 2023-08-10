Organic kiwi recalled in 14 states over listeria concerns

The Food and Drug Administration announced a voluntary recall of organic kiwi fruits over listeria-contamination concerns.

David Oppenheimer and Company is recalling its one-pound clamshell packages of kiwi sold under the brand name Zespri after routine testing by the Kentucky Department of Health found listeria monocytogenes in some of the fruit.

The FDA's notice says the recalled kiwi is grown in New Zealand and shipped to the U.S. where they are packaged locally. The recalled products were then distributed to retailers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Wisconsin, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia between June 14 and July 7 of this year.

The affected kiwi products bear the UPC code 8 18849 02009 3 on the packaging, with with fruit stickers and a bar code 9400 9552.

Zespri organic green kiwifruit sold in other states are not subject to this recall. Zespri kiwis shipped after Aug. 7, 2023 in one-pound plastic clamshells with a white sticker that includes the work order number and packed on date is not affected by this recall.

No illnesses have been reported. Listeria is a deadly bacteria that causes symptoms like fever, muscle aches, nausea and diarrhea. It can be treated with antibiotics, but it is especially dangerous to pregnant women, newborns, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

Customers are urged not to consume the product and to discard it. Questions can be directed to the company at 866-698-2580.