elijah mcclain

Colorado Police Officers Involved in Death of Elijah McClain Taken Off the Streets

The deadly confrontation in the Denver suburb of Aurora is getting renewed scrutiny

In this Oct. 1, 2019, file photo, Sheneen McClain, center, mother of Elijah McClain, speaks during a press conference in front of the Aurora Municipal Center.
Andy Cross/MediaNewsGroup/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Three Colorado police officers involved in a deadly confrontation with a 23-year-old Black man last year were moved to "non-enforcement" duties as Elijah McClain's arrest gains renewed scrutiny, officials said Friday.

The Aurora Police Department said the action was "done in an effort to protect those officers" who arrested McClain on Aug. 24 in a struggle that ended in his death.

"They are now working in a non-enforcement capacity," Det. Faith Goodrich said. "This can be in a variety of different assignments but is usually administrative in nature."

Officers Nathan Woodyard and Jason Rosenblatt were moved to desk duty on June 13, and officer Randy Roedema was re-assigned on June 20, officials said.

This article tagged under:

elijah mcclainColoradoGeorge Floyd
