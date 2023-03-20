Crimes and Courts

Colorado Dentist Charged With Poisoning Wife in ‘Complex and Calculated Murder'

James Toliver Craig, 45, was arrested four days after driving his wife to a nearby hospital for "severe headaches and dizziness"

By Max Molski

A Colorado dentist was arrested Sunday after being accused of fatally poisoning his wife, according to the Aurora Police Department.

James Toliver Craig, 45, drove his wife, 43, to a local hospital on Wednesday as she was dealing with "severe headaches and dizziness." Authorities said her condition "deteriorated rapidly" from there and was declared "medically brain dead" soon after.

The Aurora Police Department's Major Crimes Homicide Unit launched an investigation and found that Craig's wife had been poisoned. Soon after doctors made the decision to take her off life support, police obtained a warrant for first-degree murder and booked Craig at 2 a.m., according to the Aurora Police Department.

"When the suspicious details of this case came to light, our team of officers and homicide detectives tirelessly worked to uncover the truth behind the victim’s sudden illness and death," Division Chief Mark Hildebrand said. "It was quickly discovered this was in fact a heinous, complex and calculated murder. I am very proud of our Major Crimes Homicide Unit’s hard work in solving this case and pursuing justice for the victim."

It's not yet clear what Craig's wife was poisoned with.

