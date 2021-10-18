Colin Powell

Colin Powell Dead at 84 From COVID-19 Complications

gen colin powell
Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capital Concerts

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell died Monday morning due to complications from COVID-19, his family announced in a statement. He was 84.

His family said in a statement the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was fully vaccinated and had been receiving treatment at Walter Reed National Medical Center.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from COVID-19," the family statement said. "He was fully vaccinated. We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American."

Powell was a four-star general who served as secretary of state under Republican President George W. Bush, the first African American to serve in the job. He served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under both Bush and Democratic President Bill Clinton.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Haiti 1 hour ago

US Seeks Release of 17 Missionaries Abducted by Gang in Haiti

Pete Buttigieg 4 hours ago

Pete Buttigieg Defends Family Leave After Being Mocked by Fox News Anchor

Powell was born in New York City, the son of Jamaican immigrants.

Probably the most controversial moment of his career came before the United Nations in 2003 when he argued the case for invading Iraq to stop a weapons program. The program did not exist.

Powell later told PBS' "Frontline" that the speech was a “blot” on his record.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Colin Powell
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us