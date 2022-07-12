NJ Cops Renew Plea for Help Solving Cold Case Murder of NJ's Amber Duncan-Wilson

What to Know Police in a New Jersey city are renewing their call for help in solving the shooting death of a young woman who was killed 10 years ago, according to the Union County Prosecutor's Office.

Authorities continue to investigate the death of 18-year-old Amber Duncan-Wilson, who was gunned down on Hussa Street shortly before midnight on July 9, 2012.

Duncan-Wilson was robbed and killed days after graduating from Linden High School.

Police in a New Jersey city are renewing their call for help in solving the shooting death of a young woman who was killed 10 years ago, according to the Union County Prosecutor's Office.

The Linden Police Department is members of the Union County Homicide Task Force said they continue to investigate the death of 18-year-old Amber Duncan-Wilson, who was gunned down on Hussa Street shortly before midnight on July 9, 2012 -- mere days after graduating the local public high school.

According to the authorities, Duncan-Wilson was walking from a local Dunkin' Donuts with a friend when she was approached and robbed. Apparently, Duncan-Wilson was shot after words between her and the alleged robber were exchanged.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Authorities urge anyone with information related to Duncan-Wilson's shooting death to contact the Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force at 908-527-4500 or Linden Police Detective Sergeant Travis Koziol at 908-474-8542.

Additionally, anyone with information can also call the Union County Crime Stoppers at (908) 654-TIPS or share their anonymous tips online at www.uctip.org.

"Ms. Wilson was a young, ambitious woman, who had a meaningful life ahead of her,” Union County Prosecutor Daniel Wilson said. “Sadly, that life was senselessly lost at such a young age and we remain as firmly committed today as we did ten years ago in finding this cold-blooded killer and to bringing justice for her and her loved ones.”