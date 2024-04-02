CNBC Daily Open: Fights in Mickey's club house

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here.

What you need to know today

Tentative Asia

Hong Kong shares led gains in Asia-Pacific on Tuesday after returning from an extended Easter long weekend. The Hang Seng Index jumped 2%, outpacing slim gains for Japan's Nikkei 225 and Korea's Kospi, which closed up 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively. China's CSI 300 was down 0.5%. U.S. stocks got off to a tentative start for the second quarter as Treasury yields rose on Monday. Investors weighed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's Friday comments that there is no hurry to cut rates even though economic growth remains strong and inflation is still above target.

Xiaomi EV love

Shares of Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi surged as much as 16% after the company launched its SU7 electric car. As of Tuesday morning, Xiaomi's online store showed wait times of at least 5 months for a basic version of the SU7. The company had said it received orders for more than 50,000 cars in the 27 minutes after sales started at 10 p.m. Beijing time Thursday.

Making Japan great again

Tokyo smells an opportunity for Japan to reclaim its former world-leading position in chip making. With the U.S. and China at odds, the Kishida government is eager to reinsert Japan into the chip manufacturing conversation, which is dominated by Korea and Taiwan in Asia. On Tuesday, Japan announced 590 billion yen ($3.89 billion) in additional subsidies for Rapidus Corporation, a fresh Japanese venture to spearhead this ambition in Hokkaido.

Rumbling signs of life

The IPO market in the U.S. is showing signs of revival after more than two years. Rubrik, a 9-year-old data security software vendor, filed to go public on Monday, the latest venture-backed company to make moves toward the public market after an extended lull dating back to late 2021.

The bottom line

Disney's showdown with activist investors should see some kind of a resolution after its annual general meeting with shareholders on Wednesday.

Disney's leaders probably need one. The outcome could well influence the identity of any new chief executive who eventually succeeds Bob Iger.

Trian Partners' Nelson Peltz is not just taking issue with Disney's streaming performance, he also wants a board seat.

Peltz has argued he should help lead a successor search — particularly after Iger returned as CEO in 2022 after his successor Bob Chapek was fired. Before that, Iger had also pushed back his retirement five times.

CNBC reported in September that Iger plans to name a successor and then coach that person before leaving the role toward the end of 2026.

Several executives have speculated that Dana Walden, co-chair of Disney Entertainment, is the favorite. Still, she faces stiff competition and doubts about whether she would be able to withstand scrutiny.

She is the only woman though, in an internal field that's said to include Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D'Amaro, ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro, and Alan Bergman, who is Entertainment co-chair with Walden.

Activist investors and a succession race. There are more fights than one at Mickey Mouse's club house these days.

— CNBC's Alex Sherman contributed to this story.