Clemson president is bowled over by his daughter's big moment

Clemson University President James Clements was floored -- literally -- by his daughter’s college graduation Thursday.

In a now-viral video, Grace Clements excitedly runs and embraces her father, bringing him down as the two tumble on the stage, both smiling.

The crowd roars with applause as Clements helps his daughter back up, kisses her on the head next to her graduation cap and hugs her once again.

Clements’ youngest daughter graduated alongside eight other students from the ClemsonLIFE program for people with intellectual disabilities.

"ClemsonLIFE teaches independence, job skills… and apparently, how to sack a university president. #DadDown," the Clemson president wrote in an Instagram post.

ClemsonLIFE is designed for students who want a college campus experience, with functional academics, independent living and employment and social skills.

"Grace’s hug (and tackle!) was full of heart—and a perfect reminder of what makes this place so special," the university wrote in a Facebook post.

The program went viral in the fall of 2024 when a video of ClemsonLIFE junior Charlie McGee accepted a bid at his first-choice fraternity, Pi Kappa Alpha (PIKE). The PIKE members all rushed to surround Charlie, jumping and celebrating the newest addition to their brotherhood.

Grace was also involved in Greek life at Clemson, a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority for three years.

"What a privilege it has been having @skittles_mom as our sister for the past 3 years," the sorority posted for Grace's graduation. "We love you SO much and can’t wait to see all you accomplish!"

