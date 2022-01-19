Havana Syndrome

CIA Says ‘Havana Syndrome' Not Result of Sustained Campaign by Hostile Power

In about two dozen cases, however, the agency can’t rule out foreign involvement, including many of the cases that originated at the U.S. embassy in Havana beginning in 2016

DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

In a new intelligence assessment, the CIA has ruled out that the mysterious symptoms known as Havana Syndrome are the result of a sustained global campaign by a hostile power aimed at hundreds of American diplomats and spies, six people briefed on the matter tell NBC News.

In about two dozen cases, the agency can’t rule out foreign involvement, including many of the cases that originated at the U.S. embassy in Havana beginning in 2016. Another group of cases is considered unresolved. But in hundreds of other cases of possible symptoms, the agency has found plausible, alternate explanations, the sources said. 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The CIA declined to comment.

More Havana Syndrome Coverage

Havana Syndrome Nov 25, 2021

CIA Chief Warns Russians of Consequences If They Caused ‘Havana Syndrome'

Havana Syndrome Oct 13, 2021

‘Seized by Some Invisible Hand': What it Feels Like to Have Havana Syndrome

Donald Trump Oct 7, 2021

Havana Syndrome: ‘Attacks Have Stepped-Up in Their Brazenness,' Says National Security Expert

The idea that widespread brain injuries symptoms have been caused by Russia or another foreign power targeting Americans around the world, either to harm them or to collect intelligence, has been deemed unfounded, the sources said.

People who have experienced possible Havana Syndrome symptoms and have been briefed on the assessment have expressed deep disappointment, the sources said. Some have pointed out that the CIA’s findings are considered an interim assessment and were not coordinated with other agencies of government, including the Department of Defense.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here. 

On Tuesday, Vice President Harris’ visit to Vietnam was delayed by a possible case of Havana syndrome, cases of unusual and unexplained health problems afflicting U.S. government workers since 2016.

This article tagged under:

Havana Syndrome
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us