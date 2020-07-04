Waterbury

Columbus Statue Decapitated in Waterbury, Conn. Amid Protests

Protesters have been asking for the removal of the statue that stands outside of Waterbury's City Hall

The Waterbury Police are investigating a criminal mischief complaint involving damage to the Christopher Columbus statue Saturday.

The statue on Grand Street appears to have been beheaded.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

fireworks 4 hours ago

Places to Watch Fireworks July 4th, 2020

coronavirus 14 hours ago

Virus Updates: Cases Surge in Florida, Texas

This comes after two groups stood outside city hall with two very different views on what the statue means just days before.

“I am deeply disappointed and disturbed by the destruction inflicted upon the Christopher Columbus statue today. The City of Waterbury, and I as Mayor, are deeply committed to taking action to address the impact and inequities caused by systemic racism. However, this type of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," Mayor Neil M. O’Leary said.

Two groups stood outside city hall with two very different views on what the statue means.

Protesters have been asking for the removal of the statue that stands outside of Waterbury's City Hall.

This remains an open and active investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Detectives at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203)755-1234.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Coronavirus Pandemic Wawa Welcome America Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us