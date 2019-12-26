North Korea

Christmas Day Passes With No Sign of ‘Gift’ That North Korea Threatened

The U.S.-North Korea relationship has been on a roller coaster ride under President Trump, who has made diplomacy with Pyongyang a centerpiece

North Korea
AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File

Christmas Day came and went with no sign of the “gift” that North Korea warned could come.

Earlier this month, Pyongyang set an year-end deadline for the U.S. to make new concessions in talks over the country’s nuclear arsenal.

And amid fears that North Korea was expanding a factory linked to the production of long-range nuclear missiles, the U.S. flew several spy planes over the Korean Peninsula during the holiday, according to South Korean media, citing military aircraft tracker Aircraft Spots.

It was the second time this week that the U.S. has monitored the secretive regime, after it flew four spy planes over the peninsula earlier this week, the news agency reported.

Read more at NBC News.

