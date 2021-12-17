Christian Wedding Photographer Who Refused Service to Gay Couples Loses Case

A federal court in New York dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Christian wedding photographer who refused to photograph same-sex weddings.

The woman, Emilee Carpenter, of Elmira, filed the federal lawsuit in April, arguing that New York's nondiscrimination laws forced her to choose between going against her faith by photographing same-sex weddings and paying fines of up to $100,000.

U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. of Western New York dismissed Carpenter's claims Monday, saying that "the Court is not persuaded."

Carpenter sued the state after she was asked to photograph seven same-sex couples, arguing that the laws violated her First and 14th amendment rights.

