China hits back at 10% U.S. tariff with its own levies on U.S. products

China retaliated immediately on Tuesday as a 10% U.S. tariff on Chinese goods went into effect, announcing its own levies of 10% to 15% on some U.S. products.

Starting Feb. 10, China will impose an additional tariff of 15% on coal and liquefied natural gas, and a 10% tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery, large-displacement automobiles and pickup trucks, the government said.

The Chinese announcement came minutes after the U.S. tariff took effect at 12:01 a.m. ET.

“This unilateral tariff hike by the U.S. side seriously violates World Trade Organization rules, does nothing to solve its own problems, and undermines normal China–U.S. economic and trade cooperation,” the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council, China’s cabinet, said in a statement.

The U.S. reached an agreement with Mexico and Canada on Monday to delay a 25% tariff on all imports from the countries for one month.

Trump announced the tariff on Saturday along with 25% tariffs on goods imported from Canada and Mexico, citing border security as well as the illicit international flow of drugs such as fentanyl. Though the Canadian and Mexican tariffs have been paused for 30 days after talks with those countries’ leaders, no such deal appears to have been struck with China.

Mainland Chinese markets remain closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. Other Asia-Pacific markets were up earlier Tuesday on news that the Canadian and Mexican tariffs had been put on hold, CNBC reported.

