Child, 2, Found Loaded Gun at New Jersey Playground, Police Say

Authorities say a 2-year-old child found a loaded handgun at a New Jersey playground over the weekend, but no one was injured.

Police in Phillipsburg told NJ.com that the toddler’s father quickly secured the weapon after the child found it Sunday afternoon and called police to the Firth playground.

“I couldn’t imagine it,” Lt. John Maczko said. “Thankfully, nothing happened.”

Police said they haven’t determined who left the gun at the playground or whether it is registered to anyone. They plan to study surveillance camera footage from nearby homes and are asking for anyone with information to contact investigators.

