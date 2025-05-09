Pope Leo XIV

Chicago-themed Pope Leo XIV merchandise pops up after historic election

The pope's roots have not been lost on the community.

By Grace Erwin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Robert Prevost, a Chicago native with extensive Midwest ties and a graduate of the Catholic Theological Union, made history as the first North American, Peruvian citizen and American citizen to be elected pope Thursday.

Prevost, who chose the papal name Pope Leo XIV, grew up in south suburban Dolton, and attended Catholic Theological Union, where he received his Master's of Divinity.

Pope Leo merchandise, some even featuring nods to Chicago, started popping up Thursday. A variety of items, from T-shirts to collectible cards, are for sale on sites like Etsy and Obvious Shirts.

Some of the merchandise points to Chicago sports teams, with items on Obvious Shirts featuring phrases like "Da Pope" and "Sweet Pope Chicago."

The new items should not come as shock considering the positive reactions of so many Chicagoans, including from Mayor Brandon Johnson, who posted "Everything dope, including the Pope, comes from Chicago!" on X Thursday.

More on the pope's midwestern ties can be found here.

Pope Leo XIV became the leader of the Catholic Church on May 8, 2025, becoming the first pope to ever have been born in the United States. Here’s what you need to know.

This article tagged under:

Pope Leo XIV
