Chicago Sky refuse to address multiple hard fouls on Caitlin Clark in loss to Fever

In the third quarter of Saturday's game against the Indiana Fever, Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter shoulder-checked star rookie Caitlin Clark to the floor during an inbound play. The two appeared to have exchanged words in a prior possession.

Chennedy Carter bumped Caitlin Clark for an away from the play foul 😳



"That's not a basketball play," Clark told ESPN on the broadcast. pic.twitter.com/udTMmWFVyn — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) June 1, 2024

The play was ruled an away-from-the-ball foul, but Fever head coach Christie Sides said she intends to send it to the league for review.

Chennedy declined to comment on the shove when reporters asked about it in postgame.

"I ain't answering no Caitlin Clark questions," she said.

She did, however, start to deny any words were exchanged with Clark before Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon cut her off.

"That's enough," Weatherspoon said. "We're good.

"They're just competing. All they're doing is competing."

On the flip side, Clark told reporters she accepts the fact that there's a target on her back, and that her focus is to stay in the game and not retaliate.

"Just let them hit you," she said. "Be what it is. Don't let it get inside your head. And know it's coming.

"I think at this point, I know I'm gonna take a couple hard shots a game, and that's what it is. I'm trying not to let it bother me."

Indiana fever's Caitlin Clark says she won't let physicals play rattle her focus

Later in the game, Clark was the victim of another hard off-the-ball incident, this time involving Angel Reese.

Now another Sky player with a cheap shot on Caitlin Clark. Angel Reese with the elbow and then stare down. That’s not basketball. pic.twitter.com/gXwPcaatY8 — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) June 1, 2024

With the Sky trailing by single digits late in the fourth quarter, Reese threw an elbow while boxing out Clark for an offensive rebound. Reese wasn't called for the foul, and Clark definitely showcased some acting chops by throwing herself to the ground.

Clark told reporters no words were exchanged between her and Reese during the play.

Despite a 12-2 Sky run late in the fourth quarter, the Fever managed to hold on for their first home victory of the season by a final score of 71-70. Chicago fell to 3-4 on the season.

The Sky return to Indianapolis for revenge on June 16.

