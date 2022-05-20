2 Killed, 8 Hurt After Chicago Shooting; 1 Person in Custody, Police Say

At least two people were killed and another eight wounded Thursday night in a deadly mass shooting near a McDonald's in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood, police say.

The shooting occurred around 10:40 p.m. Thursday in the 800 Block of North State Street outside of a McDonald's near Chicago Avenue and State Street, Chicago Police spokesperson Tom Ahern said.

According to police, five adult gunshot victims were transported to area hospitals. The two fatally wounded were both men. Two other men and one woman were last listed in serious condition, officials said.

One gun was recovered and a suspect is in custody, police say. An investigation is ongoing.

Video and photos from the scene show several of the glass doors and windows of the McDonald's completely shattered.

As police and paramedics were treating victims on the sidewalk, the scene turned even more chaotic when a fistfight broke out between several people, witnesses say.

Police say the crime scene then extended to the CTA Red Line subway station where officers were looking for a weapon. Based on video from social media, a large police presence could be seen surrounding the McDonald's and Red Line CTA station.

According to officials, as riders were being evacuated and escorted off the train, a person sustained a burn injury due to falling on the tracks.

The woman, in her 20s, was transported to a nearby hospital in Red, or serious, condition.

Two witnesses say they were walking near Michigan Avenue when they heard shots fired, sirens and police cars.

"It was frightening," one of the witnesses said. "Cause you don’t know what’s going on. I eat by Subway here because it’s close to where I live. I go by this street and I go by McDonald's. What if something happens while I’m walking down the street? It’s frightening and it’s scary. It makes you feel unsafe, to be honest."

One witness says the incident began when a large group of young people got into a fight outside the restaurant, when a car pulled up and someone inside the vehicle started shooting, hitting multiple people. Those reports are not confirmed by police.

The mass shooting downtown comes on the first night of a new curfew imposed by Lori Lightfoot for unaccompanied young people, sparked by recent violent crime across different areas of the city including armed robberies, fatal shootings and carjackings.

Lightfoot and Police Supt. David Brown are expected to provide an update at 1:30 p.m. Friday on public safety across the city. You can watch the press conference live in the player above when it begins.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, shootings have been spiking downtown throughout 2022. They are up 225% in the 18th District, which includes the McDonald’s where Thursday's incident occurred.

In the 1st District, which covers parts of downtown and the Loop, shootings are up 100%.

This is a developing news story that will be updated as more details are available.