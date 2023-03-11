Firefighter's 3 Children, Wife Die After Chicago House Fire

A Chicago firefighter's two remaining children have died from injuries sustained in a house fire that also claimed the lives of his wife and 7-year-old son earlier this week, according to authorities.

The four relatives were seriously injured when a fire broke out at the family home Tuesday night in the city's Montclare neighborhood. When the initial call of the blaze came through, a Chicago firefighter overheard his home address on dispatch, raced to the scene with a Battalion Chief and found his house on fire.

He performed CPR on his wife and children, who suffered smoke inhalation and were transported to area hospitals. On Thursday, two days following the fire, the couple's 7-year-old son, Ezra Stewart, was pronounced dead, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office. Ezra's mother, Summer Day-Stewart, 36, died one day later, authorities said.

Chicago police confirmed that a woman, 34, and three young children -- a boy, 7, and two girls, ages 7 and 2, all suffered smoke inhalation as a result of the blaze and were transported to various hospitals in critical condition.

Emory Day-Stewart, 2, and Autumn Day-Stewart, 9, both later died as a result of their injuries, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

According to officials, the cause of the blaze is currently being investigated by The Chicago Fire Department's Office of Fire Investigation.