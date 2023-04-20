Alec Baldwin

Charges Against Alec Baldwin Dropped in ‘Rust' Shooting, Attorneys Say

Hutchins was shot and killed on Oct. 21, 2021, during filming at the Bonanza Creek Ranch

Charges against Alec Baldwin, stemming from the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of his Western movie "Rust," have been dropped, his lawyers said Thursday.

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” according to a joint statement by Baldwin's lawyers Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro.

