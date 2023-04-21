To celebrate Earth Week, NBC10 is exploring and discovering the innovative ways people across the Philadelphia region are working toward building a sustainable future.

You can watch our Climate in Crisis special on NBC10, the NBC10 app (in the video embedded above), Roku TV and Peacock on Friday starting at 7:30 p.m.

You can also watch this week’s Climate in Crisis stories from the NBC10 team in the videos below:

New Jersey is the first state to introduce climate change curriculum across subjects, from art to physical education. NBC10's Frances Wang has the details.

While environmental activists are all for clean energy, they have concerns over how the building of a 200+ acre wind port could impact the local wildlife. NBC10’s Claudia Vargas has more.

Green burials are a way of reducing carbon footprints after death while still celebrating the life of a loved one. NBC10's Matt Delucia has the story.

Scientists say the biggest culprit in climate change is CO2, and one engineering professor is looking to help reduce its impact on the atmosphere. NBC10’s Lauren Mayk has more on how he’s turning Carbon Dioxide into a common household cooking item.

More and more companies are going green. One way they’re doing it is by electrifying their fleets. GIANT is one example. NBC10’s Brenna Weick rides along as the grocery store makes deliveries in one of its new vehicles. She also introduces us to a King of Prussia company working on electrifying passenger transport at airports and other locations.

Climate Central data shows climate change might have an impact on Major League Baseball. Hotter temps, more weather delays, and maybe more indoor baseball? NBC10's Tracy Davidson speaks with Penn professor Michael Mann about what climate change can do to the game.

The Phillies have instituted green initiatives to help make their ballpark more sustainable, NBC10's Johnny Archer has the details.