Recalls

Chairs Sold at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls Are Recalled After Injuries Are Reported in 10 Cases

The recall covers nearly 82,000 chairs

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Office chairs sold at U.S. discount retailers and home goods stores have been recalled after consumer safety regulators said they can break and cause injuries.

The recall is being undertaken in cooperation with TJX Companies Inc., which sold the $60 to $70 chairs at Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and Homesense stores, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall covers nearly 82,000 chairs, it said, adding that 1,000 more may have been sold in Canada.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Recalls
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us