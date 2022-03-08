Florida Teacher Charged for Allegedly Biting Students Over Jar of Pickles

A teacher at a school in Central Florida is facing misdemeanor battery charges after police said she bit two students over a jar of pickles.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the teacher, Rhonda Rice, told administrators in the Polk County Public Schools system she was "playing around with students" during the alleged incident, according to a spokesperson.

According to the station, the incident happened in October at Bartow Middle School. The aunt of one student involved, Kathy Toro, told the station her 15-year-old nephew and another student were working at the school store when Rice tried to take the jar.

When the students tried to take the jar back, Rice allegedly had a biting response.

“She just bit them on the forearm and, of course, they released and she was able to get the pickles but there’s other ways to do that,” said Toro.

The students reported the incident to the school and Toro went to the police department to file charges in November. Rice admitted to "licking" the students, according to police.

“Even if it was and she did lick him, but I don’t believe she did, it’s still not acceptable to me,” said Toro.

Rice faces two charges and is set to be arraigned March 31st. She was relocated to another school after the incident, but has since been placed on paid administrative leave.

WFLA-TV attempted to contact Rice Monday but did not hear back.