Florida Man Shot, Killed Roommate Because He Was ‘Annoying': Deputies

Deputies have charged a central Florida man in the May shooting death of his roommate who officials say he shot with a pellet air rifle because he was "being annoying."

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports Lake County Sheriff's Office deputies charged Jesse Hill with manslaughter and tampering with evidence in the May 4th death of Ernie Wilburn.

According to a police report, deputies responded to an Altoona home after two "cryptic" emergency calls. Investigators found that Wilburn had a puncture wound to his left rib area and had been moved after he died.

Wilburn had a .22 caliber pellet-style projectile in one of his lungs, according to an autopsy. Deputies found a .22 caliber air rifle outside the home during a search.

Witnesses told investigators Hill had shot Wilburn because he had "been annoyed" by the roommate. Hill told investigators he did not think the air rifle would kill Wilburn and only shot him to make his roommate go away.

Hill is being held on no bond.