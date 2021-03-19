coronavirus

CDC Relaxes Distance Requirements in Schools From 6 to 3 Feet

The change in guidance only applies to students, not teachers or other adult staff

Ben Hasty | MediaNews Group | Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has relaxed physical distancing requirements for children in school, from 6 feet to 3 feet. The change in guidance, announced Friday, will allow more students to be inside classrooms.

The recommendations come with a few caveats. Masks remain mandatory, and teachers and other adult school staff must still adhere to the 6 feet guidelines.

For elementary school students, the CDC now recommends a physical distance of 3 feet. The same rules apply to middle and high school students, unless they live in an area where Covid-19 is spreading at a high rate, in which case distances of 6 feet should be maintained.

And for all students, no matter the rate of community spread, distances of 6 feet should still be followed in settings where masks cannot be worn, such as lunchtime, the CDC said, as well as during activities like choir, band or intense sports that involve greater exhalation. Those activities should take place outdoors or in large, well-ventilated spaces when possible.

