Cashier accused of hundreds of ‘upskirting' incidents at NJ convenience store: SCPO

A cashier is facing various charges in connection to hundreds of upskirting incidents at the New Jersey store where he worked, local prosecutors said.

Miguel Melchor-Gomez was arrested and charged for allegedly using his cellphone on numerous occasions to take, or try to take, videos underneath the shorts or skirts of unsuspecting female victims, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office.

The alleged upskirting incidents took place hundreds of times over a 21-month period between December 2021 and Aug. 19, 2023 at Circle Convenience Store at a gas station in Watchung where he worked, the prosecutor's office said.

The investigation allegedly revealed that Melchor-Gomez used his cell phone to film underneath his victims’ clothing. In order to do so, he allegedly pretended that the credit card machine was not working and directed his victims to the counter where he would stand close to them to complete the purchase, or he would allegedly position himself very close to the victim at somewhere within the store.

According to the prosecutor's office, the majority of Melchor-Gomez's victims are adults, but some were under 18.

When Melchor-Gomez was arrested, prosecutors say that police seized his phone and conducted a forensic examination of it. At this time, there is no evidence that defendant shared or disseminated these videos.

Melchor-Gomez faces five counts of second degree attempted endangering the welfare of a child, four counts of third degree invasion of privacy, one count of fourth degree invasion of privacy, one count of fourth degree tampering with evidence, and one count of fourth degree obstructing administration of law, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office.

This is an ongoing investigation, and police are in the process of identifying the victims depicted in the videos

contained on defendant’s cell phone.

Police ask individuals who believe that they may be victims to attempt to identify the date on which they were inside the convenience store and the clothing that they wore that day, and then contact the Watchung Police Department at WPD.TIPS@watchungpd.com or 908-756-2504.

Attorney information for Melchor-Gomez was not immediately known.