MIAMI

Carnival Corp. Hacked; Guest and Worker Information Accessed

Miami-based Carnival says it has launched an investigation into the ransomware attack and notified law enforcement

By Associated Press

Carnival cruise ship docked in California
Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Carnival Corp. says it was the victim of a ransomware attack that likely got some personal information about the cruise company's guests and employees.

The attack was first detected Saturday. The attack accessed an encrypted portion of technology systems for one of the cruise line's brands and certain data files were downloaded, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Carnival operates Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line and other lines, but the company didn't say in the filing which cruise line was affected.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

2020 3 hours ago

DNC Night 2: Jill Biden, Former Presidents Clinton, Carter to Speak

Postal Service 10 hours ago

Postal Service Halts Some Changes Amid Outcry, Lawsuits

The SEC filing also didn't say how many people's personal information may have been accessed, and spokesman Roger Frizzell said in an email that the company wasn't releasing any information other than what was in the securities filing.

Carnival says it has launched an investigation into the ransomware attack and notified law enforcement. The Miami-based company also has reinforced the security of its information systems, Carnival said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MIAMIFloridaCarnival Corp.
Local Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV See It, Share It
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us