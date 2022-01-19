Cardi B to Pay Funeral Costs for NYC Apartment Fire Victims

Rapper Cardi B will cover funeral costs for the victims of a deadly Bronx blaze that killed 17 people earlier this month, the city said Wednesday.

"The Bronx native and Grammy Award-winning artist has committed to paying costs, including repatriation expenses for some victims buried in the Gambia, through the Mayor's Fund's Bronx Fire Relief Fund," City Hall said in a statement.

All 17 victims of the fire, many from The Gambia, died of smoke inhalation. Authorities say a malfunctioning electric space heater started the blaze, and a door left open allowed smoke to spread throughout the building.

"“I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal," the rapper said in a statement.