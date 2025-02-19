California

Watch: Car flies off California overpass, crashes onto interstate below

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dramatic dashcam video captured the moment a car flew off an overpass in California and landed on a busy freeway below.

The crash happened Monday afternoon on Interstate 5 in Sacramento.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

"It all just happens in slow motion," witness Kyman Jeung told KCRA-TV. "I saw a car falling, tree parts falling."

The driver of the car that veered off the overpass and landed on the freeway was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No other motorists were hurt.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"That car really could have landed on any of us that were passing at the time," Jeung told KCRA. "The two drivers that were on my left were so much closer. I feel like those are the two lottery winners."

The California Highway Patrol is investigating.

This article tagged under:

California
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us