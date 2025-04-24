Connecticut

Four dead after car crashes into market in Connecticut

Three people died at the scene and the fourth died later at the hospital, police said.

By NBC Connecticut

NBC Universal, Inc.

Four people have died after a car crashed into a store in Waterbury, Connecticut, Thursday morning, causing part of the building to collapse and closing streets in the area.

The crash happened on Cherry Street near Maple Avenue around 12:47 a.m. A sign near the building says Hernandez Market.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Police said four people were in the vehicle.

Three died at the scene and the fourth died later at the hospital, police said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

No one was inside the building.

The car appeared to have rolled over and crashed into the front of the market on Cherry Street. Part of the market collapsed on top of the car.

Waterbury police said they are working to identify the people who died in the crash and to notify their family members.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Trump administration 6 hours ago

Live updates: Trump meeting Norway's prime minister, China disputes tariff talks

Dominican Republic 9 mins ago

Owner of Dominican nightclub speaks for first time since deadly roof collapse

Four people have died after a car crashed into a store in Waterbury. Police told us what they know so far.

Police said the vehicle was coming off Baldwin Street onto Cherry Street when the crash happened and, based on the preliminary investigation, the vehicle does not appear to have been stolen.

They are continuing to investigate, but said it appears that speed was a factor from surveillance footage.

Utility companies responded to the scene.

Emergency crews were at the scene, removing the car from the building.

This article tagged under:

ConnecticutWaterbury
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us