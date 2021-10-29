Capitol Riot

Capitol Police Officer Charged With Obstructing Riot Probe Resigns From Force

Michael Angelo Riley was placed on administrative leave earlier this month

UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 15: U.S. Capitol Police Officer Michael Riley poses for a picture outside of headquarters on D St., NE. Riley was selected Officer of the Month for February 2011 by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.
Tom Williams/Roll Call

A U.S. Capitol Police officer charged with obstruction of justice in the Jan. 6 riot investigation has resigned from the force, his attorneys said Friday.

The officer, a 25-year veteran named Michael Angelo Riley, was placed on administrative leave earlier this month after he was arrested for allegedly encouraging a pro-Trump rioter who'd stormed the Capitol to delete incriminating Facebook posts.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Riley has pleaded not guilty to the obstruction charges.

Starting with President Trump’s “Save America Rally” speech, to rioters breaching the U.S. Capitol and ending with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris confirmed as the next President and Vice President of the U.S., here’s a look at what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

coronavirus vaccine 2 hours ago

FDA Paves Way for Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccinations in Young Kids

Joe Biden 13 hours ago

Biden: Pope Told Me That I Can ‘Keep Receiving Communion'

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Capitol RiotCapitol PoliceMichael Riley
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us