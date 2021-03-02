Capitol Officials to Increase Security on March 4 Due to Conspiracy Theory

U.S. Capitol Police will have additional personnel posted on Capitol grounds this Thursday because of a conspiracy theory about the significance of the date.

The acting sergeant at arms for the House of Representatives, Timothy Blodgett, said in a message to members of Congress on Monday that his office and Capitol Police are monitoring information related to any potential protests on March 4th, “which some have described as the ‘true Inauguration Day.’”

NEW: US Capitol Police will have "additional personnel" on Capitol grounds "as a precaution" for possible protests and demonstrations on March 4, which is considered "true inauguration day" by would-be insurrectionists — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) March 2, 2021

“As a precaution, and to support the safety and security of Members and staff, the USCP will have additional personnel posted throughout Capitol Grounds,” the message said. “Additionally, the National Guard continues to maintain a presence on Capitol grounds to support the USCP with maintaining an increased security posture.”

The significance of the date has “reportedly declined amongst various groups in recent days,” Blodgett wrote. There’s no indication that any groups will travel to D.C. to protest or commit acts of violence, he said.

Members of Congress and staff members were asked to carry identification, report any threats or suspicious activity, and keep emergency numbers on hand.

Some followers of QAnon conspiracy theories believe former President Donald Trump will become president again on March 4.