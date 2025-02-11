Canned tuna sold nationwide at Costco, Walmart, Trader Joe's recalled due to botulism concerns

Multiple canned tuna products sold at grocery stores nationwide including Trader Joe's, Costco and Walmart are being voluntarily recalled due to botulism concerns, according to an announcement from the Federal Drug Administration.
The recall, initiated Feb. 7 by Tri-Union Seafoods, was out an "abundance of caution," the release said, after the supplier said the "easy open" pull tab on some canned products "encountered a manufacturing defect." The defect could compromise the product seal, especially over time, the FDA said.
Such contamination could lead to leaks, or worse, contamination with clostridium botulinum, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, the FDA added.
No illnesses associated with the recalled products were reported, the announcement said, with the FDA warning consumers to not use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.
The impacted products were distributed to popular grocery stores and retailers across the country, including stores in Illinois. The full list of stores products were distributed to are below:
- H-E-B label - Texas
- Trader Joe’s – Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin
- Genova 7 oz. - Costco in Florida and Georgia
- Genova 5 oz. - Harris Teeter, Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart, and independent retailers in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Texas
- Van Camp’s label – Walmart and independent retailers in Pennsylvania, Florida and New Jersey
The following products were recalled, according to the FDA:
|Description
|UPC
|Can Code
|Best if Used By Date
|Genova
|Genova Solid White Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz
|4800000215
|S94N 42K
|12/12/2027
|S94N 43K
|12/12/2027
|S94N 44K
|12/12/2027
|S94N D1L
|1/24/2028
|Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz
|4800013265
|S84N D1N
|1/13/2028
|S84N D2M
|1/17/2028
|Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz 4 Pack
|4800073265
|S84N 41M
|12/13/2027
|S84N 42M
|12/13/2027
|S84N 42N
|12/13/2027
|S84N 43N
|12/13/2027
|S84N D1L
|1/21/2028
|S84N D1L
|1/23/2028
|S84N D3L
|1/24/2028
|Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 7.0 oz 6 Pack
|4800063267
|S84N D1D
|1/21/2028
|S84N D1D
|1/23/2028
|S84N D3D
|1/23/2028
|S84N D1D
|1/27/2028
|S84N D2D
|1/27/2028
|Genova Yellowfin Tuna in in Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Sea Salt 5.0 oz
|4800013275
|S88N D1M
|1/17/2028
|Van Camp's Seafood
|Van Camp’s Solid Light Tuna in Oil 5.0 oz
|4800025015
|S83N 45K
|12/2/2027
|Van Camp’s Solid Light Tuna in Oil 5 oz 4 Pack
|4800075015
|S83N 45K
|12/2/2027
|Trader Joe's
|Trader Joe’s Solid Light Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil
|51403
|S74N D2M
|1/10/2028
|Trader Joe’s Solid White Tuna in Olive Oil
|99287
|S94N D3N
|1/13/2028
|S94N D4N
|1/13/2028
|Trader Joe’s Solid White Tuna in Water
|99285
|S92N D1L
|1/9/2028
|S92N D2L
|1/9/2028
|Trader Joe’s Solid White Water Low Sodium
|95836
|S91N 41K
|12/12/2027
|S91N 43M
|12/13/2027
|S91N 44M
|12/13/2027
|99284
|S90N D2N
|1/8/2028
|Trader Joe’s Solid White Water No Salt Added
|S90N D1M
|1/9/2028
|S90N D2N
|1/9/2028
|H-E-B
|H-E-B Solid White Tuna in Water 5.0 oz 4 Pack
|4122043345
|S9FA 45K
|12/12/2027
|S9FA 46K
|12/12/2027
What is clostridium botulinum?
Clostridium botulinum is a bacteria that causes Botulism, a rare but serious illness that attacks the body's nerves, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the CDC, the bacteria can produce the toxin within foods, wounds and the intestines of infants, leading to difficulty breathing, muscle paralysis and even death.
"The bacteria that make botulinum toxin are found naturally in many places, but it's rare for them to make people sick," the CDC said. "These bacteria make spores, which act like protective coatings. Spores help the bacteria survive in the environment, even in extreme conditions."
The spores typically do not cause people to become sick, the CDC said. But under certain conditions, the spores can grow, creating "one of the most lethal toxins known."
The spores can become toxic in a number of environments, including low or no oxygen, low acid, low sugar or low salt, within a certain temperature range with a certain amount of water.
"For example, improperly home-canned, preserved, or fermented foods can provide the right conditions for spores to grow and make botulinum toxin," the CDC said. "When people eat these foods, they can become seriously ill, or even die, if they don't get proper medical treatment quickly."
There are five kinds of botulism, the CDC said: Foodborne, Wound, Infant, Iatrogenic and Adult intestinal, the CDC said, all of which are medical emergencies.