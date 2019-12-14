pet adoption

Canine Flu Shuts Down New Jersey Animal Shelter

Adoption and veterinary services are temporarily suspended at the Monmouth County SPCA due to a confirmed canine influenza, officials said

Dozens of Dogs Found Sick

What to Know

  • A dog flu outbreak has forced a New Jersey animal shelter to close until the new year
  • Adoption and veterinary services are temporarily suspended at the Monmouth County SPCA
  • The Monmouth County SCPA's adoptions and vet services offered through the Vogel Veterinary Clinic have also been shut down

A dog flu outbreak has forced a New Jersey animal shelter to close until the new year.

Adoption and veterinary services are temporarily suspended at the Monmouth County SPCA due to a confirmed canine influenza, officials said.

The Monmouth County SCPA's adoptions and vet services offered through the Vogel Veterinary Clinic have also been shut down.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

President Donald Trump 1 hour ago

Washington Braces for Impeachment as Battle Lines Harden

President Donald Trump 5 hours ago

Comey: ‘Real Sloppiness’ in Russia Probe But No Misconduct

The SPCA says it notified anyone who has adopted or brought in dogs for treatment for the last three weeks.

Symptoms of this highly contagious virus include appetite loss, nasal discharge, and severe, heavy coughing.

If your dog shows any of these signs, call your veterinarian immediately.

This article tagged under:

pet adoptionNew Jersey
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us