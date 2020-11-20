Candace Cameron Bure Wants Christian Community to “Celebrate” Sex After Reaction to Husband's Handsy Pic

Just call her candid Candace, because Candace Cameron Bure is getting very real about sex.

The "Fuller House" star explained why she has become so passionate about destigmatizing sex, ever since a photo of her husband grabbing her breast drew backlash from her Christian followers in September.

During an episode of "Confessions Of A Crappy Christian" podcast on Wednesday, Nov. 18, Bure said she decided to speak out about the criticism because, "Sometimes there's a skew about sex within the Christian community that I get really sad about... Sex needs to be celebrated within marriage. It's not to be shameful."

Bure broke down her reaction to the handsy post going viral, saying, "I was like, 'You know what guys? I've been married for 24 years. I'm a Christian, my husband's a Christian, and I'm really proud that we've managed to stay married for 24 years.'"

She added, "The fact that we have fun and we flirt together, this is part of what makes our marriage work and why I'm not bored. And this is something to be celebrated."

The 44-year-old mom said that within the "Christian culture," her community does not educate about sex well.

The Hallmark favorite recalled that when she was growing up, her mom was too uncomfortable to discuss it with her. "I lived in such a fear of 'Oh my gosh, I'm not supposed to be a sexual person, because I have to save myself. God is going to think negatively of me if I'm having sex,'" Bure said.

The "shame culture" meant that even after she was married, she wasn't able to enjoy the intimacy with her husband because she didn't know how to "adjust" her brain and "embrace" love.

"For so many times, especially in the beginning, but for a few years, I would have sex with my husband thinking like, 'Oh my gosh, is God looking at me and like is this bad? Is he mad?'" she recounted.

That's why she's now done a 180 and is extremely open with her own kids: 22-year-old Natasha, 20-year-old Lev and 18-year-old Maksim.

Bure joked, "Now I embrace it so much that my kids are like, 'Mom, please stop talking about sex. Please stop.' But I've always been super open." She tells her children that she's always there to answer any questions.

Her mission to educate all started in September, when she shared a seemingly "innocent" picture of her husband, hockey player Valeri Bure, with his arm around her shoulder and his hand cupping her breast.

The pic was taken after the couple had lunch with their son Lev.

"It was so pretty out and I said, 'Honey, let's take a few pictures together,'" she recalled. "Then the very last picture he grabbed my boob, like put his hand over and it was super funny and cute. So I was like, 'Oh my gosh, this is so funny, can I please post this?' And he was like, 'That one? Yeah okay.'"

After sharing it on her Insta Story, the "If I Only Had Christmas" actress was shocked to see fans' responses calling her out. Among the delightful messages? "Oh, that's so inappropriate that you posted that as a Christian. You should be more modest and this isn't something that you should be sharing, this type of affection. That's for private," the star revealed.

She felt so "bothered" by the comments that she "stood up for it" to try to reduce the stigma about physical affection within marriage.

Bure said in her ardent speech, "Sex doesn't stop once you get married. Sex is the blessing of marriage, and I hate when Christians are like, 'No, you have to pretend like you've never had sex. And we only know that you've had sex three times because you've had three children.'"

Mic. Drop. See, this is why fans call Bure the Christian queen.