California Department of Transportation Crews Blast Massive Boulder Blocking Highway

By NBC Bay Area staff

Travel through the Sierra Nevada overnight Friday was disrupted by a massive boulder that fell onto U.S. Highway 50 at Echo Summit.

Caltrans said crews worked through the night using large drilling tools to prepare to blow up the rock.

A rock slide crashed down and closed both directions of Highway 50 at Echo Summit Thursday.

Highway 50 was closed around 6 p.m. Thursday due to the rock slide. Crews were scheduled to perform blasting operations Friday morning and repair a guard rail damaged by the rocks.

Once Caltrans deems the roadway conditions safe for motorists, the highway will reopen, the agency said. No estimated time was given.

Motorists should allow at least one-hour extra travel time to reach South Lake Tahoe. Alternate routes available on the Caltrans website.

