Holly Suzanne Courtier

Calif. Woman Found Alive Nearly 2 Weeks After Vanishing in Zion National Park

In the statement, Holly Suzanne Courtier's relatives said they were “overjoyed” that she’d been found

National Park Service/Getty Images

A California woman who vanished in Utah’s Zion National Park earlier this month was found and reunited with her family, officials said Sunday.

Holly Suzanne Courtier, 38, was located within the park after a visitor saw her and alerted rangers, the National Park Service said in a statement.

Additional details about how she survived or where she was found were not immediately available.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Systemic Racism 8 hours ago

Black Officers Break From Unions Over Trump Endorsements

COVID-19 4 hours ago

Millions More Virus Rapid Tests, But Are Results Reported?

In the statement, Courtier’s relatives said they were “overjoyed” that she’d been found.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Holly Suzanne CourtierLos AngelesUtahmissing
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us