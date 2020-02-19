Pete Buttigieg

Buttigieg to Trump: My Marriage Never Involved ‘Hush Money to a Porn Star’

The candidate also fired back at Rush Limbaugh

Democratic presidential candidate, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during a campaign event at Durango Hills Community Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Pete Buttigieg continued his public feud with Rush Limbaugh on Tuesday following remarks the conservative talk show host made about the presidential hopeful’s sexuality and husband.

Speaking at a CNN town hall, the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor turned controversial comments made by Limbaugh — in which he openly wondered whether Americans were ready to elect a gay man who was “kissing his husband on the debate stage” — back at both Limbaugh, who has been married four times, and President Donald Trump, who has been married three times.

“The idea of the likes of Rush Limbaugh or Donald Trump lecturing anybody on family values?” Buttigieg said Tuesday night.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Julian Assange 5 hours ago

Lawyer: Trump Offered Assange a Pardon If He Cleared Russia of DNC Hack

Richard Grenell 18 mins ago

AP Sources: Trump Expected to Tap Loyalist as Intel Official

“I mean, I’m sorry, but one thing about my marriage is, it’s never involved me having to send hush money to a porn star after cheating on my spouse with him or her,” Buttigieg, who has been married to his spouse, Chasten, since 2018, said to applause.

For the full story, go to NBC News

This article tagged under:

Pete ButtigiegDonald TrumpTrump administration
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us