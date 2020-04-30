Monroe County

Bus Rider Lowered Mask, Driver Swung Pole at Him: Deputies

The driver is charged with felony aggravated assault

By Associated Press

A Florida bus driver is jailed after deputies say he chased a rider down the street and swung a metal pole at him because the rider had pulled down his coronavirus mask.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a 21-year-old man boarded Denys Santos' bus in Key Largo on Wednesday night, took a seat and pulled down his mask to talk on the phone.

The man told deputies that as he was exiting, Santos used a metal pole to tap a sign saying masks are mandatory on the bus.

After a brief argument, the man says he left the bus and was walking away when Santos began chasing him and swinging the pole at him. A witness confirmed his story, deputies said.

Deputies pulled over Santos' bus and found the pole. He is charged with felony aggravated assault and was being held Thursday at the Monroe County Jail. Court records do not indicate if he has an attorney.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Monroe CountycoronavirusMonroe County Sheriff's OfficeKey Largo
