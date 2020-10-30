Guard, 11 Inmates Hurt in Corrections Department Bus Crash

A state Department of Corrections bus that was carrying 38 inmates was involved in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Friday, leaving a guard and 11 inmates with minor injuries.
The crash in the turnpike's eastbound lanes in Conewago Township was reported shortly after 9 a.m. A stretch of the roadway was closed for a few hours as the accident was investigated.
A Corrections Department spokeswoman said all 38 inmates aboard the bus had been accounted for.
Pennsylvania state police said the injured guard and inmates were being treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries, while the 27 other inmates were also being evaluated there as a precaution. Further details on the injuries were not disclosed, though none were considered life-threatening.
Officials have not said where the bus was headed to or if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.
The accident remains under investigation.