food

Burger Vending Machine Comes to New Jersey Mall

A vending machine in a New Jersey mall offers made to order burgers

By Russhell Cruz

RoboBurger

The culinary future is here! We may not have flying cars but we do have burger-making robots.

Late last month, Jersey City's Newport Center Mall, welcomed RoboBurger, advertised as described as "the world’s first robot burger chef."

The RoboBurger machine is a self-operating, patented system that features a five-step cooking process that cooks and assembles burgers on the spot. In just six minutes this mechanical "chef" can whip up a burger made to order.

“I started RoboBurger in my garage 17 years ago and now there couldn’t be a better time to bring it to life and have everyone experience it," RoboBurger co-founder and CEO Audley Wilson said in a press release.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The vending machine-like unit is roughly 12 square feet and features a refrigeration system, cooking griddle, and a dishwasher system that allows the unit to self-clean.

Now that the first RoboBurger launched and found a home in New Jersey, the company plans to eventually have these machines in airports, colleges, and offices “change the way people get and eat burgers.”

This article tagged under:

foodNew JerseyNew York CityNewarkfood and drink
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us