Animals, they're just like us.

A bear became the star of its own show after discovering a camera at a park in Colorado and taking hundreds of selfies shared on social media this week by park officials.

Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks shared some of the photos on Twitter on Monday, saying the brown bear appeared in 580 photos on the camera that's intended to monitor wildlife.

"Recently, a bear discovered a wildlife camera that we use to monitor wildlife across #Boulder open space. Of the 580 photos captured, about 400 were bear selfies," the tweet read. "Read more about we use wildlife cameras to observe sensitive wildlife habitats."

In some of the photos the bear appears to look straight at the camera lens, while in others he shyly looks way.

The photos were originally captured last year and shared on Instagram, the agency said.

"These cameras play an important role in identifying important wildlife areas," Philip Yates, a spokesperson for the Boulder OSMP, told NBC News. "The information we collect from them is used to recommend habitat-protective measures to help protect sensitive natural areas.

"We are fortunate to live in an area with a rich diversity of wildlife species, and these cameras help us to learn what animals are really out there, and what they are up to over the course of a day, a week, or even years."

