Brother Saves Younger Sister From Fox Attack in New Jersey

A young girl in New Jersey was attacked by a fox but her brother was able to save her before the animal did serious damage.

Young Lilleth Lawlor Nielsen was playing outside her home in Jackson Township on Saturday when the fox charged at her and started biting her. Her older brother, Matthew, says he heard her screaming and ran to the rescue.

"So I grabbed it, punched it off of her, slammed it," Matthew recalled. "My mom, she was the one who came out after me because she had no clue was going on either."

Amid the chaos, the teen said his mother took a large basket and put it over the animal before it could escape.

"I sat on that and that was that," Matthew said.

The fox died a short time later and authorities are testing it for rabies. Two other people in the area have reported they were attacked by a fox, but it's unclear whether it's the same animal.