The coach of a Brooklyn youth travel baseball team sexually abused multiple teenage boys who played for him, repeatedly insisting the players expose themselves and at times even refusing to stop difficult training exercises until they did so, according to the district attorney.

An investigation revealed that the abuse stretched from early 2023 until Summer 2024 as 31-year-old Nicolas Morton ran a travel baseball team while also serving as head coach at The Packer Collegiate Institute. The abuse occurred at practices, most of which were held at Packer's gym and at various Brooklyn baseball fields, involving victims ranging in age from 12 to 14 years old, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez alleged.

Victims said that at nearly every practice, Morton would make sexual comments, repeatedly ask or pressure them to show him their pubic hair or private parts, and speak at length about masturbation. Three of the boys alleged that the coach touched their private parts over their clothes, and one reported that Morton touched him underneath his clothing, according to the DA.

On multiple occasions, the players said Morton would try to coax them to expose themselves by offering them material things, or would tell them they could not stop running or doing other drills until they showed him. The coach would also threaten to cut boys from the team if they did not oblige, Gonzalez said,

By the summer of 2024, rumors of the alleged abuse began to spread among the players' parents, some of whom went to Packer with their concerns. Morton, of Park Slope, was terminated by Packer in August.

Morton was arrested and arraigned on Thursday. He faces 20 counts in all, including sexual abuse, sexual conduct against a child, forcible touching, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful imprisonment, according to the DA's office.

"This defendant’s alleged actions represent a profound betrayal of trust, preying on the young athletes under his guidance. Coaches are entrusted with nurturing young minds and talents, not exploiting them for personal gratification," said Gonzalez. "The disturbing details of this case highlight the lasting damage such behavior inflicts on vulnerable youth, and we are committed to holding this defendant fully accountable."

Bail for Morton was set at $75,000 cash or $150,000 bond. His next court appearance was scheduled for Dec. 13. Attorney information for Morton was not immediately available.