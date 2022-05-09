Bride Shares Photos of ‘Crazy Eyes' Edited Into Her Wedding Photos in Photoshop Fail

A couple's wedding photos are raising some eyebrows and getting some laughs after the bride shared them on social media.

Anaya Ramos-Bridgeford and Jaylen Bridgeford got married on April 2 in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and received the photos from the day the first week of May. When Ramos-Bridgeford looked at what she had gotten, she eyed something a little more than strange.

That's because some of her guests had been given what she called "crazy eyes" in a post-production edit.

"I noticed that some of the pictures looked ODD… come to find out he sent our photos to a company that photoshopped EYES on everyone who blinked," she wrote in a Facebook post. "At that point just keep the original photo of us blinking. We look crazy!!!"

Ramos-Bridgeford said that the photographer sent the photos to a third-party editor, who added the effect. While she initially was not happy about how the photos of their special day came out, Ramos-Bridgeford said that she eventually got a kick out of the absurdity of it all.

"I am so upset but can’t help but laugh. I’ve been laughing all day. Even the photographer seemed shocked when I messaged him," she wrote in the post.

Fortunately, Ramos-Bridgeford was able to view the photos before family or anyone else got them.

The newlywed said her photographer was going to contact the editing company to get a refund of his own.