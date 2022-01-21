Brian Laundrie Claimed Responsibility for Gabby Petito's Death in Notebook, FBI Says

Brian Laundrie claimed responsibility for the death of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, in a notebook found with his remains in a South Florida nature preserve, the FBI said Friday as it prepares to close the case.

Laundrie took his own life during a multi-state investigation into the disappearance and death of 22-year-old Petito during a months-long cross-country trip the couple was on.

Handout

The New York woman's remains were recovered Sept. 19 in a remote area of a Wyoming national park she and Laundrie had visited during the trip.

In September, the county coroner who ruled Petito's death a homicide revealed chilling details from the autopsy results: She was strangled by someone's bare hands, and likely died three to four weeks before she was found.

Laundrie had returned to his parents' home in Florida and remained quiet as the search for Petito was underway.

He then went missing Sept. 13, when his parents told authorities their son said he was going for a hike in the Carlton Reserve.

The silver Mustang his parents said he drove to the environmental park lot had an "abandoned vehicle" tag that was timestamped 2:24 p.m. Sept. 14, NBC affiliate WFLA previously reported.

On Sept. 11, the family of 22-year-old Gabby Petito reported her missing to authorities in Suffolk County, New York. This is a timeline of events that led to the report and things that have occurred since.

Petito's disappearance and death captivated the country, raising issues of domestic abuse, police responses to domestic violence among others.